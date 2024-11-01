500,000 jobs to be created in govt sector in next 2 years: Adviser Asif - Dainikshiksha

A total of 500,000 jobs will be created in the government sector over the next two years, announced Asif Mahmud Sojib Bhuiyan, adviser to the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Labour and Employment, on Friday.

He made this statement while speaking as the chief guest at an event held to celebrate National Youth Day 2024 at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka.

In his keynote address, Asif highlighted that the youth represent the most vital segment of human resources, emphasising the importance of this demographic dividend for the country's economy.

He stated that the best time of life is youth and expressed that the interim government is dedicated to preparing job-seeking youth to become suitable candidates for employment through the Youth Development Directorate.

Nahid Islam, adviser to the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, attended the event as a special guest, noting that the younger generation will lead Bangladesh across all sectors.

Following the speeches, the advisers visited a youth fair organized to commemorate National Youth Day 2024. During the event, 12 successful self-employed individuals and 3 outstanding youth organizers were awarded the National Youth Award 2024.

The event was chaired by Mohammad Rezaul Makhsud Jahedi, Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and was attended by Dr. Gazi Mohammad Saifuzzaman, Director General of the Youth Development Directorate, along with senior officials from various ministries and departments.

source: UNB