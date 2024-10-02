53% voters think interim govt should stay in power for 2 years or less: Survey - Dainikshiksha

A recent survey by the South Asian Institute of Policy and Governance (SIPG) at North South University has indicated that 53% of voters in believe the interim government’s tenure should be two years or less while 47% think it should be three years or more.

The findings were presented at a seminar titled ‘Citizen Expectations from Bangladesh's Interim Government’ held at the National Press Club on Wednesday.

The research, conducted from September 9 to 19, involved 1,869 participants from 17 districts in eight divisions of the country.

According to the survey, 63% of respondents were middle-aged (ages 28-50), 22% belonged to Generation Z (ages 18-27), and 14% were over 50. Besides, 54% of the participants resided in urban areas, with the remaining 46% from rural areas.

The survey also highlighted political engagement and reform preferences among respondents. While 46% were uncertain about their political affiliation, 54% expressed an interest in mainstream politics. An overwhelming 96% supported limiting the Prime Minister’s term, and 46% believed in the need for significant constitutional reforms, with 16% calling for an entirely new constitution.

Respondents expressed satisfaction with the interim government's current performances particularly its flood management efforts in August and September.They stressed the need for reforms in the police, education, political, and electoral systems.

Dr. Badiul Alam Majumdar, Chief of the Electoral Reform Commission and Secretary of Citizens for Good Governance (Sujon), attended the seminar as the chief guest. SIPG Advisor Professor Salauddin M. Anisuzzaman and Professor Navin Murshid from the Sociology Department of North South University were also present.

