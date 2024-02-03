57th Ijtema: Devotees gather in Tongi for day 2 - Dainikshiksha

The first phase of 57th Bishwa Ijtema, one of the largest global Muslim gatherings, entered its second day today in Tongi with continued spiritual activities, including the recitation of Allah’s divine names and sermons.

Commencing on Friday after Fajr prayers, the event kicked off with general sermons by the esteemed Maulana Ahmad Buttullah from Pakistan. The grounds of the Ijtema are witnessing the influx of several hundred thousand Muslim worshippers from around the world.

Saturday's dawn prayers were followed by a sermon from Maulana Abdur Rahman of India, which Maulana Abdul Matin translated into Bangla. The day is scheduled to continue with teachings from Maulana Zahirul Hasan and Maulana Ibrahim Deula post-Asr and Maghrib prayers, respectively.

Devotees are steadily arriving at the site by various means of transport, eager to participate in the ongoing religious observance.

The culmination of the Ijtema's first phase will be marked by the Akheri Munajat on Sunday.

To address accommodation demands, the Ijtema has been bifurcated into two phases since 2012. The subsequent gathering will take place on February 9 at the same location.

A collective marriage ceremony is also set to take place this afternoon following Asr prayers.

Regrettably, seven fatalities have been reported amongst the attendees due to separate incidents as of Saturday.



For security, approximately 15,000 law enforcement officials are on duty at the Ijtema grounds and the surrounding vicinity, supplemented by undercover police and intelligence personnel.

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) is also present, with watchtowers erected to oversee and ensure the safety of the congregation.

The Tabligh Jamaat has been hosting the Bishwa Ijtema at Tongi since 1967 and introduced the phase system in 2011 to better manage the growing number of participants.source: unb