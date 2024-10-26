59 more trainee SIs asked for explanation - Dainikshiksha

At least 59 more trainee sub-inspectors who are receiving basic training at Bangladesh Police Academy at Sardah in Rajshahi under the 40th outside cadet batch have been served show-cause notices allegedly for breaching discipline.

They were served the notices on Monday and Thursday, confirmed the academy officials.

‘We have issued the show-cause notices to the trainee SIs for breaching discipline as they have not been complying with the academy’s rules and regulations for long,’ said academy principal and additional inspector general of police Md Masudur Rahman Bhuiyan.

New Age correspondent in Rajshahi has obtained a copy of the show-cause notice signed by Tarik Bin Rashid, superintendent of police (admin and logistics), Bangladesh Police Academy, Sardah, on behalf of the academy principal on October 21.

A summary of the show-cause notice is that the cadet sub-inspectors under the 40th batch were undergoing a one-year basic training course at the Bangladesh Police Training Academy at Sarada in Rajshahi. In the evening of October 16, some of the cadet sub inspectors created chaos without giving attention to the ongoing session. Despite they were asked to sit and listen to the speaker, they continued the chaos in ‘clear violation of the academy’s order and discipline.’

‘In the context of such activities by you, under the Sub-rule b (iii) of Rule 741-iii of the 1943 PRB [Police Regulation of Bengal], you are asked to render satisfactory explanations within three days to the undersigned as to why you would not be withdrawn from the ongoing basic training,’ the notice read.

Earlier on Monday, at least 252 out of 801 trainee sub-inspectors who were receiving basic training under the 40th outside cadet batch were discharged for allegedly breaching discipline, only 10 days before their graduation ceremony scheduled to be held on October 31.

The decision to discharge the 252 trainee sub-inspectors came only four days after Bangladesh Nationalist Party standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed at a press conference on October 17 demanded cancellation of the appointment of over 800 sub-inspectors and 67 assistant superintendents of police, alleging that they were Awami loyalists and that the Awami League regime had appointed them just before its fall.

Salahuddin, addressing the press conference at the BNP chairperson’s office in the capital’s Gulshan, said that among these appointed ones, 200 were from Gopalganj and 403 were members of ‘terrorist organisation’ Chhatra League, the student wing of the Awami League, which was involved in the killing of students during the anti-discrimination student movement.

Two days after Salahuddin’s press conference, the authorities, citing ‘unavoidable reasons,’ postponed the graduation ceremony of the apprentice assistant police superintendents of the 40th Bangladesh Civil Service on Saturday night, hours before it was scheduled to be held at the academy on Sunday morning.source: newage