6 medical colleges renamed; names of Mujib, Hasina dropped - Dainikshiksha

Six government medical colleges across the country, including Sheikh Hasina Medical College in Jamalpur and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College in Faridpur, have been renamed after their respective districts.

The Medical Education and Family Welfare Division under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued a circular in this regard on October 30.

Signed by Secretary of the ministry Md Sarwar Bari, the circular said, Colonel Malik Medical College in Manikganj has been renamed as Manikganj Medical College, Abdul Malek Ukil Medical College in Noakhali as Noakhali Medical College, and Sheikh Hasina Medical College in Jamalpur as Jamalpur Medical College.

Additionally, Sheikh Hasina Medical College in Tangail renamed as Tangail Medical College, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College in Faridpur as Faridpur Medical College, and M Abdur Rahim Medical College in Dinajpur as Dinajpur Medical College, said the circular.