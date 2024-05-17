8 CUET students to go to Norway for higher education - Dainikshiksha

A total of eight students of Chattogram University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) are going to Egder University in Norway for higher education.

Among them, three students for two years and rest five students for five months will travel to Norway in August next with full scholarships under CUET's 'Care' project.

This was disclosed at a view-exchanging meeting this afternoon between CUET Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Rafiqul Alam and Egder University in Norway, at the syndicate conference room of the university's administrative building.

CUET Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Jamal Uddin Ahmed, Registrar (Additional Duty) Prof Dr Sheikh Mohammad Humayun Kabir, Dean of the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering Kazi Afzalur Rahman and head of the Department of Mechanical Engineering Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, among others, attended the function.source: bss