8-yr-old killed by neighbour for gold jewellery in Jashore - Dainikshiksha

An eight-year-old madrsa student was killed by a neighbour for stealing her gold jewellery in Jhikargacha upazila of Jashore, police said.

The body of Sadia Khatun, daughter of Babu Moral and a student of Naira Madras, was found from a bamboo grove at Matikumra village early today.

According to police, Sadia went missing yesterday afternoon. Her family searched for her across the area and later filed a general diary (GD) at Jhikargacha Police Station.

Later, some of the villagers reported seeing Sadia with a neighbour, Champa Begum, who was subsequently handed over to police yesterday evening.

During the interrogation, Champa confessed to killing Sadia to take away her gold chain and earrings, said Officer-in-Charge Bablur Rahman Khan of Jhikargacha Police Station.

Villagers, meanwhile, kept looking for Sadia and discovered her body in the bamboo grove around 12:30am.

On information, OC Bablur and his team recovered the body with signs of possible strangulation using the child's own clothing.



Locals claim that Champa had a history of petty theft and drug addiction.

OC Bablur said the body has been sent to Jashore Sadar Hospital for autopsy and legal proceedings are underway, said the OC.

