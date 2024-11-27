9,000 students sued over Demra clash - Dainikshiksha

A case was filed against 8,000 to 9,000 students over allegations of attacking students and teachers of Dr Mahbubur Rahman Molla College and vandalising and looting the college properties.

The college principal, Obaidullah Nayan, filed the case against 8,000-9,000 unnamed students and others with the Jatrabari police station on Tuesday evening over attacking, vandalising and looting at the college on Monday, said the police station officer-in-charge, Faruk Ahmed.

The students of Dhaka’s Suhrawardy College on Tuesday alleged that a third party provoked clashes between three colleges, Kabi Nazrul College, Shaheed Suhrawardy College, and Dr Mahbubur Rahman Molla College, that left over 100 injured on Monday.

At a press conference on the Suhrawardy College campus on the day, general students expressed their concerns over the incidents following the death of Dr Mahbubur Rahman Mollah College student Abhijit Howlader on November 18 while undergoing treatment for dengue at National Medical College and Hospital.

A series of violent clashes between the students of Kabi Nazrul College, Shaheed Suhrawardy College and Dr Mahbubur Rahman Molla College happened in the past two days that forced all the institutions to suspend their regular activities.

The police have yet to organise dialogues between the students and teachers of the three institutions that they said they would do to reach an amicable solution.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Wari Division deputy commissioner Md Saleh Uddin told New Age on Tuesday that they could not arrange the dialogue as the Suhrawardy College principal was busy. ‘None was arrested so far. We want to resolve the issue through dialogue,’ Saleh added.

The authorities of Molla College and Suhrawardy College traded blame over the incident.

Sutrapur police sub-inspector AKM Hasan Mahmud Kabir filed a case on Sunday night against 7,000–8,000 unnamed students and different organistions’ leaders and activists.

Dr Mahbubur Rahman Molla College in a press release claimed a loss of assets worth Tk 60–70 crore in the attack.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, National Medical College and Hospital director retired Brigadier General Iffat Ara said that the allegations levelled at them over Abhijit’s death were ‘baseless’. ‘Miscommunication and external influences led to unrest,’ she said.