93 percent primary teachers to be recruited on merit: Dr Bidhan - Dainikshiksha

Primary and Mass Education Adviser Dr Bidhan Ranjon Ray Poddar today said 93 percent primary teachers will be recruited on the basis of merit without maintaining the dependent quota.

"The enhancement of budget for the development of the primary education is now a demand of time," he said while exchanging views with the division level officers at the office of the Khulna Divisional Commissioner in Khulna.

Emphasizing on the introduction of pre-service training of teachers for developing the standard of primary education, Dr Bidhan said it is not possible only for the government to build up an improved education system, rather it needs the participation of all sections of the society.

Chaired by Khulna Divisional Commissioner Md Firoz Sarkar, the meeting was addressed, among others, by Additional Director General of the Primary Education Directorate Md Atikur Rahman and Deputy Director -Primary education of Khulna division Dr Md Shafiqul Islam.

The adviser said adequate stipends have already been introduced in the primary schools to increase the presence of students at the entry level but expected results in this sector are far away from the reality.

He said all the primary schools would be brought under mid-day meal system within next five years and a project in this regard is pending for the approval of the ECNEC.

Initially, all schools of 150 upazilas across the country will be brought under 100 percent mid-day mean system, he said, adding that similar activities are now going on in Cox's Bazar and Bandarban districts.

Deputy Commissioners, Upazila Nirbahi Officers, District Primary Education Officers, Superintendants of Primary Teachers Training Institutes, Thana Primary Education Officers and other concerned officials were present at the meeting.

The adviser later joined a view exchange meeting with the field level officials of the primary education department at the same venue.

