A new Bangladesh emerged following students' movement: Jamaat leaders - Dainikshiksha

The anti-discrimination students' movement has created a new Bangladesh freeing its people from the clutches of fascist and autocratic regime.

City unit leaders of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami came up with the observation while addressing a view-exchange meeting with journalists at a community centre here today.

With city unit Amir Dr Mawlana Keramat Ali in the chair, the meeting was addressed, among others, by city unit general secretary Imaj Uddin Mondal and Advocate Abu Yousuf Selim.



The leaders said they were repressed and tortured massively during the last 15 years and they didn't go for any revenge for betterment of the nation. They don't want any violence and anarchy for the sake of building the country, the leaders added.

Dr Keramat Ali said they are now working to build the new Bangladesh for the present and future generations. "We have a plan for making our country happy and prosperous collectively," he added.

He told the journalists that they are providing financial support to the

families of those who were martyred during the student-people movement.

source:BSS