Adviser Asif warns of bypassing existing system to start with the new - Dainikshiksha

Asif Mahmud Sojib Bhuiyan, adviser to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, has said that the government may be forced to adopt more drastic measures in response to non-cooperation within the administration.

Speaking at a meeting with district and divisional officials at the Chattogram Circuit House on Saturday, he stated that the government may even break decisively with the existing system, throwing away the recruitment process that is currently in place for hiring new personnel.

During the meeting, he emphasized the government's commitment to issues affecting the public, stating, "We will not compromise on matters that involve the citizens."

He highlighted the government's sincere approach to controlling commodity prices, expressing concern over the apparent lack of initiative among Chattogram officials to address the issue.

The adviser called for the identification of syndicates involved in driving up prices and suggested that those responsible should be arrested under the Special Powers Act if necessary.

The meeting also saw expressions of dissatisfaction from Advisor Asif and Labor Secretary A.H.M. Sofiquzzaman over the absence of representatives from several departments, including the Department of Livestock Services.



Earlier in the day, Adviser Asif conducted an inspection of the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium and the MA Aziz Stadium, where he voiced his disappointment regarding the poor condition of the facilities, although the ZAC Stadium has been regularly hosting international games as

He provided directives to address the maintenance issues at the stadiums.

source: BSS