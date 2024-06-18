Aga Khan School, Aga Khan Academy Dhaka celebrate the Class of 2024 - দৈনিকশিক্ষা

The Aga Khan School (AKS), Dhaka and the Aga Khan Academy Dhaka celebrated their graduating class of 75 talented students from the International Baccalaureate (IB)Diploma Programme (DP) and the Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) A Levels.

To honour the graduates, a ceremony was held at the Dhaka Regency Hotel, which was attended by parents, students, staff and the Aga Khan Education Service (AKES), Bangladesh board of directors.

In her introductory speech, Fahmida Chowdhury, the head of Senior School at

AKS, Dhaka and the Senior School Principal at the Academy welcomed everyone and highlighted the school’s significant history.

She congratulated the parents and graduates andwished them a future filled with triumph and success, said a press release.

“As we reflect on the last 35 years, we are proud of the reputation and history AKS, Dhaka has built,” Fahmida said. “Our students'; academic excellence, hard work and leadership skills have been the cornerstone of our success. Together, we have strived to create a school environment that is unparalleled in the country, fostering growth and success for all.”

On behalf of the board of directors, Amyn Saleh, the chairman of AKES, Bangladesh, congratulated the Class of 2024.

He appreciated the students’ dedication and perseverance as well as their engagement in diverse endeavours.

“As you embark on your journey beyond these walls, remember to embrace the interdisciplinary nature of your education, for it is through this holistic approach that you will truly thrive,” Mr Amyn said. “Let us prioritise inclusivity and dare to challenge the status quo, for it is in breaking free from conventional norms that we pave the way for progress and innovation.”

The Class of 2024 were offered over $1.5 million in scholarships to attend prestigious universities around the world and in Bangladesh, including the University of California, the University of Michigan, London School of Economics and Political Science, King’s College London, the University of British Columbia, the University of Toronto, Institute of Business Administration at the University of Dhaka and many more.

The graduating class chose Aziza Choudhury, one of their English language and literature teachers, to speak at the ceremony.

Aziza commended the graduates’ achievements andgrowth throughout their academic journey. While reminiscing about cherished memories, shealso praised the graduating cohort for their commitment, diligence and adeptness in overcoming obstacles while engaging in a spectrum of co-curricular and extracurricular pursuits.

To conclude the ceremony, valedictorians Anuva Chowdhury and Aryan Islam addressed their peers.

The Aga Khan School, Dhaka and the Aga Khan Academy Dhaka congratulate the Class of 2024 on their graduation and wish them all the best in their future endeavours.