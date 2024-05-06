Agrani Bank signs deal with DSHE - Dainikshiksha

Agrani Bank signs deal with DSHE

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Dainikshiksha Desk: Agrani Bank has signed an agreement with the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) regarding Performance Based Grants for Secondary Institutions (PBGSI) Scheme, SEDP on Sunday (May 5).

The deal was signed in an event at the conference room of DSHE, said a press release on Monday.

Director General Prof. Nehal Ahmed on behalf of DSHE and Managing Director and CEO Md. Murshedul Kabir on behalf of Agrani Bank signed the agreement.

Among others, General Manager (CAMLCO) of Agrani Bank  Mohammad Fazlul Karim, Director of DSHE Professor Dr. AKM Shafiul Azam, Scheme Director Professor Chitta Ranjan Debnath and Professor Syed Mahfuz Ali, Agrani Bank Jatiya Press Club Corporate Branch Head Deputy General Manager Zakia Parveen and Planning, Coordination and Marketing Division Head Deputy General Manager Khandokar Lutful Kabir, DSHE Deputy Director Shahnaz Parveen Kajal along with senior executives and officers of the two institutions were present, said the press release.

