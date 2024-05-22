AL lawmaker Anwarul Azim's body recovered in Kolkata - Dainikshiksha

Indian police today recovered the body of Awami League (AL) lawmaker of Jenaidah-4 constituency Anwarul Azim Anar, who was reportedly missing since last week, from a New Town area flat in Kolkata.

"The body of Anwarul Azim Anar was recovered by Indian police from Sonjiva Garden at New Town of Kolkata," said his personal assistant (PS) Abdur Rauf quoting Kolkata police.

"The three-time MP went to India on May 12 on a personal visit to receive treatment. But, he was untraced after May 16," he added.

Later, a general diary about his disappearance was filed with Baranagar Police Station in North Kolkata on May 18.source:bss