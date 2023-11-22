Alhaj Anwar Hossain Trust Fund established at DU - Dainikshiksha

A new trust fund titled 'Alhaj Anwar Hossain Merit Scholarship Trust Fund' has been established at Dhaka University (DU).

Out of the income of this trust fund, every year 10 meritorious and financially challenged, students of the Faculty of Engineering of Technology of DU will be given 'Alhaj Anwar Hossain Merit Scholarship'.

Manwar Hossain, Chairman of Anwar Group handed over a cheque for Tk 20 lakh to DU Treasurer Prof. Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed today at VC Lounge of the university to set up this trust fund.

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. A S M Maksud Kamal was present on this occasion as chief guest.

Dean of the DU Faculty of Engineering of Technology Prof. Dr. Hafiz Md. Hasan Babu, Vice-Chairman of Anwar Group Hossain Mehmood, Managing Director of Anwar Group Hossain Khaled, Registrar Probir Kumar Sarker, Director of DU Public Relations Office Mahmood Alam and chairpersons of various departments were present on this occasion.

DU VC Prof. Maksud Kamal thanked the donor and his family members for setting up this trust fund.

He hoped that meritorious as well as financially challenged students of DU Faculty of Engineering of Technology would be highly benefited and inspired by this Trust Fund.

The support and collaboration initiated today between DU and Anwar Group will continue in the days to come, the DU VC hoped.

Besides, chairman of Anwar Group Manwar Hossain declared in the meeting that 10 students of Faculty of Engineering of Technology of DU would be provided internship at their different industries.source: bss