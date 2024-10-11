All faiths live with harmony in Bangladesh: Bidhan Roy - Dainikshiksha

All faiths live with harmony in Bangladesh: Bidhan Roy

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Primary and Mass Education Adviser Professor Dr. Bidhan Ranjan Roy Podder today said all faiths live with harmony in Bangladesh as the Hindu community is celebrating their biggest religious festival Durga Puja peacefully in the country.

"Durga Puja is being celebrated peacefully in the country - everything is alright by now", he said while visiting the Siddeshwari Kali Mandir Puja Mandap at Baily road here.

The adviser, however, stressed the need for maintaining religious harmony and solidarity among the people aiming to keep peaceful situation in the country.

"If we can keep the harmony and solidarity up then the miscreants could not able to accomplish their ill intentions", he added.

The people with all religious faiths have been living in friendly and peaceful atmosphere in the country for long, he said, adding that people of all religions celebrates their own religious festival with amity.

"Religion is for individual, but all are equal to state", the adviser said.

Puja Udjapan Committee President Nibash Chandra Maji spoke at the function while committee's General Secretary Narayan Chandra moderated it.

Later, the adviser distributed cloths among the distressed people.

source: BSS

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Japanese organization of atomic bombing survivors Nihon Hidankyo - dainik shiksha Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Japanese organization of atomic bombing survivors Nihon Hidankyo All faiths live with harmony in Bangladesh: Bidhan Roy - dainik shiksha All faiths live with harmony in Bangladesh: Bidhan Roy Two detained over Islamic song at Ctg puja mandap: Police - dainik shiksha Two detained over Islamic song at Ctg puja mandap: Police ‘El Salvador receives over 3.4 million foreign visitors in 2023’ - dainik shiksha ‘El Salvador receives over 3.4 million foreign visitors in 2023’ Reset Button: Prof Yunus didn't mean wiping out Bangladesh's proud history of 1971 - dainik shiksha Reset Button: Prof Yunus didn't mean wiping out Bangladesh's proud history of 1971 Home Adviser affirms holding Durga Puja peacefully - dainik shiksha Home Adviser affirms holding Durga Puja peacefully ‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market - dainik shiksha ‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.0027530193328857