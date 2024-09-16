All kinds of assistance to be provided to primary education: Bidhan - Dainikshiksha

All kinds of assistance to be provided to primary education: Bidhan

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Primary and Mass Education Affairs Adviser Professor Dr. Bidhan Ranjan Roy Podder today said all out cooperation and assistance will be provided to recover the losses in primary education due to the flood."All kinds of assistance will be provided to primary education. We are here to observe the actual scenario of flood situation," he said while visiting two primary schools in the district.

The adviser distributed books, papers, pens and bags among the students of the primary schools of Kazir Bag Government Primary School in Sadar upazila 
and Bondua Daulatpur Government Primary School in Fulgazi of Feni.The advisor said, "Flood situation is getting better. Students should focus

on studying as we have to recover the losses due to the flood."Primary and Mass Education Secretary Farid Ahammad, Feni District Commissioner Mst Sahina Akhter, Police Superintendent Md Habibur Rahman, Chattragram Division Deputy Director of Primary and Mass Education Dr Shafiqul Islam and Feni District Education Officer Nasir Uddin Ahmed also 

present on the occasion.  Later, the adviser also visited Chandkara Government Primary School of Cumilla's Chauddagram upazila and distributed educational materials among students.

source:BSS
 

