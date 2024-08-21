All remaining HSC, equivalent exams cancelled - Dainikshiksha

The Ministry of Education has decided to cancel all the remaining Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent exams.

This decision came in response to demands from some students who stormed the secretariat around 2pm Tuesday.

Prof. Tapan Kumar Sarker, head of the Inter-Education Board Coordinating Committee and chairman of the Dhaka Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, confirmed this to over the phone.

He also said that details on how the exam results will be published will be disclosed within the next 1 or 2 days.

On June 30, the HSC and equivalent exams began across the coutnry. After eight days of exams, all exams scheduled for July 18 were postponed due to the situation created by the quota reform movement. After that, the government postponed the exams three more times.

Finally, after postponing all the exams, a new schedule was published starting from August 11. According to that, the written exams were supposed to end by September 8.

However, due to the current situation caused by the mass-student movement and the resignation of the Sheikh Hasina-led government, the boards said that it is not possible to conduct the exams.source: unb