Awami League senior leader and a former MP Amir Hossain Amu was arrested today.

Police arrested him from the West Dhanmondi area of Dhaka, said Muhammad Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner, Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Amu, a member of the advisory committee of Awami League, was elected member of parliament six times from the Jhalokathi-2 constituency.

Several cases were filed against him with different police stations in connection with the July-August mass killing.