Appeal seeking stay on order to cancel 169 VNSC students' admission filed - Dainikshiksha

A petition was filed today with Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, pleading to stay a High Court order that upheld decision to cancel the admission of 169 first-graders at Viqarunnisa Noon School and College (VNSC) due to non-compliance with the enrolment regulations.

Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Sayedul Hoque Suman filed the plea with the concerned wing of the Appellate Division.

The High Court on May 21 had upheld decision to cancel the admission of 169 first-graders at Viqarunnisa Noon School and College (VNSC) due to non-compliance with the enrolment regulations.

A High Court division bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil pronounced the judgment, declaring absolute a rule issued earlier in this regard.

The court in its judgment, asked school authorities to fill the seats, which fell vacant because of the cancellation of the admission, from the waiting list within 15 days. The court also formed a three-member committee to probe whether any irregularities took place in admission process including while filing enrolment application online by the students whose admission were cancelled.

Barrister Mustafizur Rahman Khan and Barrister Syed Sayedul Hoque Suman defended the case of 169 students, while Advocate Shamim Sarder stood for the writ petitioners. Mohammad Rafiul Islam argued for the VNSC authorities.source: bss