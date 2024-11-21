Asif asks students not to pay heed to provocation - Dainikshiksha

Adviser for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain today urged the students of seven colleges affiliated with Dhaka University (DU) not to pay heed to any instigation but play civic role in maintaining law and order.

He made the call at a press briefing at Foreign Service Academy here.

Asif Mahmud mentioned about the fruitful discussion with the representatives of the seven colleges earlier saying it would take time to meet their demand.

The adviser said the incident happened in Titumir college was very unpleasant and reason of today’s clash between the students of Dhaka College and City College is not clear at all.

Addressing the press briefing, Adviser Mahfuj Alam urged the students not to be misguided by others.

“Hold talks with the government through proper channel and the government is ready to listen to you for a solution,” he said.

The students from Dhaka College and City College engaged in intermittent clashes this afternoon in city’s Science Lab area, leaving at least 32 people injured.

Source: BSS