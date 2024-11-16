Asif Nazrul condoles death of ex-chief justice Fazlul Karim - Dainikshiksha

Asif Nazrul condoles death of ex-chief justice Fazlul Karim

Dainikshiksha desk |

 Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of former Chief Justice Mohammad Fazlul Karim.

In a message of condolence, the adviser prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.

Fazlul Karim, 81 breathed his last early today while undergoing treatment at Bangladesh Specialized Hospital.

According to the Supreme Court administration, the judicial activities of both the divisions of the Supreme Court will remain closed tomorrow (Sunday) paying respect to the memory of former Chief Justice Fazlul Karim. However, offices of the SC will remain open as usual.

Source: BSS

