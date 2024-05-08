AstraZeneca to withdraw Covid-19 vaccine globally as demand dips - Dainikshiksha

AstraZeneca to withdraw Covid-19 vaccine globally as demand dips

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Dainikshiksha Desk: AstraZeneca said on Tuesday it had initiated the worldwide withdrawal of its Covid-19 vaccine due to a "surplus of available updated vaccines" since the pandemic.

The company also said it would proceed to withdraw the vaccine Vaxzevria's marketing authorizations within Europe.

"As multiple, variant Covid-19 vaccines have since been developed there is a surplus of available updated vaccines," the company said, adding that this had led to a decline in demand for Vaxzevria, which is no longer being manufactured or supplied.

According to media, opens new tab reports, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker has previously admitted in court documents that the vaccine causes side-effects such as blood clots and low blood platelet counts.

The firm's application to withdraw the vaccine was made on March 5 and came into effect on May 7, according to the Telegraph, which first reported the development.

London-listed AstraZeneca began moving into respiratory syncytial virus vaccines and obesity drugs through several deals last year after a slowdown in growth as Covid-19 medicine sales declined. source: daily star 

‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market - dainik shiksha ‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market PM urges IOM to raise more funds for Rohingys - dainik shiksha PM urges IOM to raise more funds for Rohingys Upazila Election: 418 BGB platoons deployed ahead of 1st phase - dainik shiksha Upazila Election: 418 BGB platoons deployed ahead of 1st phase Columbia axes graduation ceremony as US colleges counter Gaza protests - dainik shiksha Columbia axes graduation ceremony as US colleges counter Gaza protests Rains likely to drench Dhaka, six other divisions in 24 hours - dainik shiksha Rains likely to drench Dhaka, six other divisions in 24 hours First phase of upazila polls tomorrow - dainik shiksha First phase of upazila polls tomorrow please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.0030090808868408