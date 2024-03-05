At least 18 houses, 2 cattle burnt to ash in another Ctg fire - Dainikshiksha

At least 18 houses and two cattle were burnt to ash in another devastating fire in Karnaphuli upazila of Chattogram early today.

The incident was reported hours after a massive fire at S Alam Sugar Refined Mill in the same upazila on Monday afternoon.

Karnaphuli Fire Service Senior Station Officer Shoaib Hossain Munsi said the fire erupted from a mosquito coil in a cattle shed owned by Md Ismail in Ichhanagar village under Charpatharghata union of the upazila around 3:30 am, engulfing nearby houses.

By the time a firefighting unit rushed to the spot, at least 18 houses were burnt along with two cattle, he said.

The fire caused damages of around Tk 35 lakh, the fire service officer said, adding that the victims were needy.

The devastating fire that broke out in the sugar mill in Karnaphuli upazila around 4 pm yesterday was brought under control around 10:30 pm.

On February 29, a massive fire that broke out in a commercial building on Dhaka’s Bailey Road left at least 46 people dead and dozens of people burnt.source: unb