Ayman gets new independence through sustaining bullet injuries - Dainikshiksha

Md Ayman Faruque, a fourth year BBA student of Cox’s Bazar International University, is spending lying on his bed as he sustained bulletin injuries in two legs.

Like thousands of cheerful people, freedom loving Ayman joined victory procession On august 5, following the downfall of the autocratic government and he received bullet injuries when miscreants fired on indiscriminately targeting the procession.

The new freedom was achieved through bloodshed as students and mass people took to the streets during the July-August mass uprising. Hundreds of people were killed in the student-led mass uprising that toppled authoritarian leader Sheikh Hasina, ending 15-year of ruthless regime.Lying on his bed at his residence in Pahartali area of the city, Ayman became emotional when asked about his feelings regarding the second independence of the country. He said, “Since I am unable to go out of the house with my bullet-riddled legs, I am comforting myself by hearing various stories of freedom from my friends.”Ayman said he actively participated in the anti-discrimination student movement from the very beginning. While he was moving ahead with a procession, that paraded the main road and reached in front of Thana Road in the city, miscreants started firing indiscriminately at the protesters. At that time, two bullets pierced through his legs above the knee, and he fell on the ground.Fellow students, participating in the movement, took him to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital, however, the hospital could not provide him necessary treatment. He was later transferred to a private hospital named Fuad Al Khatib in the city, where doctors performed surgery on him and removed the bullets from his legs.Ayman, 22, ninth among the siblings, dreamt of becoming a banker after completing his studies. However, he now stares at a bleak future as it will takes months for him to recover fully. His doctor Jafar Iqbal said although the bullets were removed successfully from his both legs, he will need a long-time bed rest and extensive physiotherapy to recover fully and stand on his own feet, he added.Ayman’s elder brother Monir Alam Faruque said although Ayman lost his father, Faridul Alam Faruque, a year ago, however, “We have kept no stone unturned to ensure better treatment for him. Almost all the medical expenses have been borne from the money that came from our family business.”He urged the affluent people of the society and government to come forward with financial aid to ensure better treatment of Ayman.

source: BSS