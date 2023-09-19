Bangabandhu, Bangamata Primary Football Tournaments begins in Gaibandha

Bangabandhu Gold Cup Primary School Football Tournament and Bangamata Gold Cup Primary School Football Tournament- 2023 has began here today.

The District Administration and the District Primary Education Office jointly organized the tournament at Islamia High School playground in the town.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Gaibandha Kazi Nahid Rasul formally inaugurated the tournaments by releasing balloons in the sky as chief guest in presence of a large number of football fans and others concerned.

Among others, Deputy Director of Local Government Division Shariful Islam, Civil Surgeon Dr. Abdullahel Mafi, Additional Police Super Ibne Mizan, Sadar upazila chairman Shah Sarwar Kabir, Sadar Upazila Nirnahi Officer Mahmud Al Hasan, District Primary Education Officer Harun-ur-Rashid and District Sports Officer Alomgir Kabir were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Kazi Nahid Rasul said more talented football players are expected to come out from the tournaments and hoped that they will play in the national teams in future.

The present government under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been implementing diversified programmes to elevate the country’s sports sector, she said.

If the students are being attracted to the sports at the initial stage, this sector would be developed in the course of time, she added.

Mentioning the positive impacts of the sports, the DC said that students should be made interested in the sports along with studies to build healthy and enlightened nation.

The selected players of different schools of seven upazilas of the district would participate in the tournament.

Source : BSS