Bangladesh always ready to defend its sovereignty: PM - Dainikshiksha

Dainikshiksha Desk: Bangladesh is always ready and firmly committed to defend the country's

sovereignty from attack by any external forces.

"The main driving force of our foreign policy is "Friendship to all, malice

to none". Our target is to ensure economic development with maintaining good

relationships with all the neighbouring countries," she said.

"But, we are always ready and committed to protect the country's sovereignty

from any external attack," she continued.

The Prime Minister made the remarks after opening Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib

Battery Complex by unveiling its inaugural plaque this morning at the

Artillery Centre and School at Halishahar in Chattogram.

She hoped army personnel will work with patriotism, professionalism and

sincerity for the welfare of the country and its people being inspired with

the spirit of the Liberation War.



"We will be able to build a happy, prosperous "Sonar Bangladesh" free from

hunger and prosperity with collective efforts from all as dreamt of Father of

the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," she said.

The Premier said that the Awami League government has been working to achieve

the sustainable development target by 2030 and build a developed, prosperous

and Smart Bangladesh by 2041.

"That's why, every member of the Bangladesh Army would have to be smart

having knowledge of information technology," she added.

The Prime Minister asked the army personnel to work for maintaining the

country's glory with dutifulness, professional efficiency and patriotism

having confidence and loyalty to the leadership.

She briefly described the measures taken by her government for the overall

development of the Army.

As part of the modernization of the Army, she said Ultra modern aircrafts,

helicopters, UAV, fourth generation tank, APC, missile to destroy tanks and

other war weapons have been added to the Bangladesh Army.

The Premier highly praised the overall activities of the Army for the

country's welfare, saying: "Bangladesh Army has been well established as the

symbol of confidence of the people."

She went on saying that the Bangladesh military has been highly praised at home

and abroad for its work efficiency and professionalism in the peacekeeping

missions of the United Nations (UN).

Modern light armoured vehicles and mine resistant ambush protected vehicles

have been purchased for the Army to enhance operational capabilities and

ensure their security in the UN missions.

After inaugurating the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Battery Complex, she visited

the artillery museum set up at the complex.

During the visit, she witnessed the very realistic portrait of the Father of

the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman installed in the museum, the

historic 3.7 inch howitzer that fired the first shot of the Mujib Battery in

the Great Liberation War in 1971 and the ammunition used in the artillery

regiment and replicas of all the cannons and the glorious history of the

notable operations of the artillery forces in the war.

On her arrival at the venue, the Prime Minister was received by Chief of Army

Staff General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed.

An audio-visual documentary on Mujib Battery was screened at the function.

Cabinet members, Chiefs of the three services, members of parliament, noted

personalities and high military and civil officials were present on the

occasion.