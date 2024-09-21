Bangladesh approves 3000 mts of Hilsa export to India ahead of Durga Puja - Dainikshiksha

Bangladesh approves 3000 mts of Hilsa export to India ahead of Durga Puja

Dainikshiksha Desk |

The Ministry of Commerce has approved export of Hilsa to India ahead of Durga Puja festival.

In an official order signed by Sultana Akhter, Deputy Secretary of the Ministry, it was announced that the export of 3,000 metric tonnes of hilsa fish has been approved, according to a press release on Saturday.

This decision came following requests from several exporters, with the ministry setting specific conditions for the export.

Exporters have been asked to submit their applications to the Ministry of Commerce by 12 pm on September 24. Applications should be addressed to the Deputy Secretary, Export-2 Branch, Room 127, Building-3, Bangladesh Secretariat, Dhaka.

No applications will be accepted after the deadline, though those who have already applied are not required to submit new applications.

Earlier, Bangladesh banned Hilsa export to India  to ensure adequate hilsa supply in the local market so that the prized fish remains more accessible to people.source: unb

Mob lynching at DU: Six students make confessional satement - dainik shiksha Mob lynching at DU: Six students make confessional satement Ban on party politics on JU campus demanded - dainik shiksha Ban on party politics on JU campus demanded No trial of communal incidents held in 15yrs: Tarique Rahman - dainik shiksha No trial of communal incidents held in 15yrs: Tarique Rahman Protest in Dhaka over attacks on Jumma people in Khagrachhari; call for 72-hour blockade - dainik shiksha Protest in Dhaka over attacks on Jumma people in Khagrachhari; call for 72-hour blockade Fascist AL's allies engaged in killings, vandalism across country to destabilise interim govt: Fakhrul - dainik shiksha Fascist AL's allies engaged in killings, vandalism across country to destabilise interim govt: Fakhrul please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.003242015838623