Bangladesh approves 3000 mts of Hilsa export to India ahead of Durga Puja - Dainikshiksha

The Ministry of Commerce has approved export of Hilsa to India ahead of Durga Puja festival.

In an official order signed by Sultana Akhter, Deputy Secretary of the Ministry, it was announced that the export of 3,000 metric tonnes of hilsa fish has been approved, according to a press release on Saturday.

This decision came following requests from several exporters, with the ministry setting specific conditions for the export.

Exporters have been asked to submit their applications to the Ministry of Commerce by 12 pm on September 24. Applications should be addressed to the Deputy Secretary, Export-2 Branch, Room 127, Building-3, Bangladesh Secretariat, Dhaka.

No applications will be accepted after the deadline, though those who have already applied are not required to submit new applications.

Earlier, Bangladesh banned Hilsa export to India to ensure adequate hilsa supply in the local market so that the prized fish remains more accessible to people.source: unb