Bangladesh bank lifts limit on cash withdrawal - Dainikshiksha

Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Sunday finally lifted the limit on cash withdrawal from per account in a day.

From now on customers will be able to withdraw any cash amount from an account in a day, said Md. Mezbaul Haque, Executive Director and Spokesperson of the central bank.

"Cash withdrawal restrictions will no longer be applicable from Sunday onwards," he added.

The relaxation comes a month after the central bank imposed the restriction amidst the deterioration in law and order situation after the fall of Sheikh Hasina government in a student-led mass uprising on August 5.

The central bank on August 7 asked banks to limit cash withdrawals to Tk 1 lakh per account. On August 11 and 18, Bangladesh Bank raised maximum cash withdrawal limit to Tk2 lakh and 3 lakh respectively. On September 1, it hiked the limit to Tk 5 lakh per day.source: unb