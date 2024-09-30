Bangladesh missing hilsa export target to India for Durga Puja since 2019 - Dainikshiksha

Despite special export permissions granted since 2019, Bangladesh has once again fallen short of its hilsa export target to India ahead of Durga Puja, as in previous years.

According to the Department of Fisheries, Bangladesh exported 665 tonnes of hilsa in the 2023-24 fiscal year, significantly below the permitted 2,420 tonnes. Previous years also saw missed targets, with 477 tonnes exported in FY 2019-20, 1,880 tonnes in FY 2020-21, 1,211 tonnes in FY 2021-22, and 1,376 tonnes in FY 2022-23.

The government had initially allowed 79 traders to export a total of 2,420 tonnes of hilsa to India this year, but it appears the target will not be met. A senior official at the Ministry of Commerce said around 50 applications for export permits were received before the government approved the shipments.

First Shipment Of Hilsa Reaches India

The first shipment of 12 tonnes of hilsa was sent to India via Benapole Port, bound for Petrapole in West Bengal. Rashedul Sajib Nazir, Deputy Director of Benapole Port, confirmed that three trucks carrying hilsa were dispatched by two Kolkata-based importing companies, RS Enterprises and RJ Enterprises.

Local Demand Remains High

Hilsa remains in high demand within Bangladesh, where local consumers have seen rising prices despite improved catches in recent years. In FY 2022-23, Bangladesh produced 571,342 tonnes of hilsa, a slight increase from 566,593 tonnes in FY 2021-22. However, the fish remains expensive in local markets, partly due to high demand and export restrictions.

Seasonal Exports for Durga Puja

Bangladesh, the largest producer of hilsa, typically relaxes its export ban ahead of Durga Puja to meet the high demand in India's West Bengal, where the fish is a delicacy. These shipments are often seen as goodwill gestures, with the government permitting exports during the festival season.

Policy and Government Position

The Ministry of Commerce grants export permissions based on the recommendations of the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock. Bangladesh had banned hilsa exports in July 2012 to secure local supply, but since 2019, special permissions have been granted during Durga Puja.

There have been differing opinions among the advisers of the interim government regarding hilsa exports this year. Finance and Commerce Adviser Dr. Salehuddin Ahmed clarified on September 22 that the decision to export hilsa to India was made following directives from higher authorities, despite earlier indications that exports might be halted. "One responsible person said hilsa would not be exported, but a much higher authority directed us to proceed," he told reporters.

Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhtar had earlier said that Bangladesh would not export hilsa this year to maintain local supply. However, the government reversed this decision following a "special request" from India ahead of Durga Puja. "While we have acted on this request, my ministry has no direct role in the matter," the adviser explained.

Meanwhile, Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Adviser to the Ministry of Environment, Forests, Climate Change, and Water Resources, dismissed concerns that exports would cause local price hikes. "Prices have already increased before the export, so claiming prices will rise further due to exports isn’t accurate," she said during a visit to Noakhali’s Companiganj upazila on September 23.

Legal Challenge to Hilsa Exports

On September 22, Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Md Mahmudul Hasan served a legal notice to the government, demanding a halt to hilsa exports within three days. The notice claimed that due to exports and “smuggling” to India, Bangladeshis were being deprived of the superior-tasting Padma River hilsa and forced to buy sea hilsa, which is considered less flavorful. Hasan has threatened to file a writ petition if the government fails to act within the stipulated time.