Bangladesh ranks 13 among countries sending students to US - Dainikshiksha

Bangladesh now ranks 13th among the top countries sending students to US institutions, with the number of Bangladeshi students growing more than three and a half times over the last decade, said an US official here today.

According to the latest figures, Bangladeshi students in the United States have surged from 3,828 in 2012-2013 to 13,563 in 2022-2023.

“Bangladeshi students are an integral part of campus communities across the United States,” said US Embassy’s Public Engagement Director Scott Hartmann while inaugurating a college fair at the EMK Center in Gulshan here.

He said the Bangladeshi students have been contributing to a wide range of activities such as student leadership, sports, performing arts, hackathons, and debates—preparing them for future achievements.“Whether driving innovative research or fostering cultural connections, these Bangladeshi students continue to leave a lasting impact on US campuses,” Hartmann said.The US Embassy in Dhaka through its official EducationUSA platform, in collaboration with EdPrograms organized the fair bringing together 500 visitors and representatives from leading US institutions.The fair offered prospective undergraduate and graduate students, along with teachers, parents, and school counselors, the opportunity to interact with admissions representatives from 10 prestigious US universities.The institutions are - Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Iowa State University, University of South Dakota, The State University of New York at Buffalo, University of Kansas, New York Institute of Technology, Central Michigan University, DePauw University and University of Arizona.



