Bangladesh's Rikta Akter Banu named among BBC 100 Women 2024 - Dainikshiksha

The BBC revealed its list of 100 inspiring and influential women from around the world for 2024, with Rikta Akter Banu of Bangladesh earning a spot on this prestigious lineup.

Rikta, who hails from Chilmari in Kurigram where she founded a school for children with disabilities and autism, has transformed community perceptions through her groundbreaking work.

After her daughter, who has autism and cerebral palsy, was denied admission to the local primary school, Rikta sold her land to build a school that would welcome children with similar challenges.

Today, the Rikta Akter Banu Learning Disability School serves 300 students with diverse intellectual and physical disabilities.

Initially focused on supporting children with autism and learning disabilities, the school has expanded to accommodate a broader range of needs, fostering inclusion and reshaping societal attitudes toward disability in the region.

The BBC 100 Women initiative celebrates the resilience of women pushing for change in a rapidly evolving world.

This year's list also emphasised the impact of the climate emergency, spotlighting pioneers helping their communities confront its challenges.

In 2023, burn survivor and activist Jannatul Ferdous of Bangladesh was included in the BBC 100 Women list, and the year before that, Sanjida Islam Choya was included in the list for her fight against child marriage.

source: The Daily Star