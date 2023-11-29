Bangladesh, US students exchange views on education opportunities - Dainikshiksha

The EducationUSA centre of the United States Embassy in Dhaka today hosted a meet-up between American undergraduate students and their Bangladeshi counterparts at the new EMK Center at Gulshan in the capital.

The 13 American economics students traveled to Dhaka from Carleton College, one of the top ten liberal arts colleges in the United States (according to U.S. News and World Report), a US embassy press release said here.

Carleton students met with Bangladeshi students from several local institutions, including Scholastica, Aga Khan Academy, the University of Dhaka, and Jahangirnagar University to exchange ideas and foster a deeper understanding of US higher education.

The session also included a presentation on how the U.S. government supports economic growth in Bangladesh.

For the past decade, the number of Bangladeshi students pursuing higher studies in the United States have increased by more than 300%.

According to the 2023 Open Doors Report, the number of Bangladeshi students in the United States reached an all-time high 13,563 in the 2022-2023 academic year.

EducationUSA centers across Bangladesh offer free virtual and in-person advising for Bangladeshi students and scholars about the U.S. higher education application process.

Sessions include information on different types of academic programmes, funding and scholarship opportunities, and US government-sponsored academic and professional exchange programs, said the release.