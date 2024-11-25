Battery-run rickshaws allowed back on Dhaka roads for one month - Dainikshiksha

The Supreme Court chamber judge today issued status quo for one month on the High Court order that asked the government to take steps to stop plying of battery-run autorickskaws on Dhaka roads.

Justice Md Rezaul Haque, chamber judge of the Appellate Division of the SC, said the battery-run rickshaws and auto-rickshaws can ply in the city during this period as the livelihoods of their owners and drivers are involved with this issue.

The apex court judge also asked the HC to dispose of the rule issued over this matter in one month.

The chamber judge passed the order following a petition filed by the government seeking a stay on the HC order.

Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman appeared for the government while Barrister Shanjid Siddique argued for the writ petitioners during hearing of the petition.

On November 20, the HC directed the government authorities concerned to take necessary steps to stop the plying of battery-run rickshaws and auto-rickshaws on the capital's streets within three days, aiming to reduce road accidents.

It also issued a rule asking the authorities to explain why their failure to halt the operation of these vehicles should not be declared illegal.

The directive was issued by the bench of Justice Fatema Najib and Justice Sikder Mahmudur Razi, following a writ petition filed by Greater Dhaka City Corporation Rickshaw Owners Unity Alliance.

The petition challenged the authorities' lack of action in preventing unlicenced battery-run rickshaws from operating in the city, petitioners' lawyer Barrister Shanjid Siddique told The Daily Star on that day.

