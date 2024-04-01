BCL leader challenges ban on student politics on BUET campus - Dainikshiksha

Dainikshiksha Desk: Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology unit Chhatra League leader Imtiaz Rabbi on Monday filed a writ petition challenging the legality of the university’s decision of banning student politics on the campus.

The vacation bench of Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar is due to hear the petition at 1:00am on Monday.

The BCL leader sought a directive on the university authorities to allow student politics by staying the previous decision, lawyer Shah Monjurul Hoque told New Age.

Student politics was banned on BUET campus after the murder of second-year student Abrar Fahad by some BCL men at the university’s Sher-e-Bangla Hall on October 7 in 2019. source: new age