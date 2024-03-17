Be friendly with children: PM to guardians - Dainikshiksha

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday advised the guardians to become friendly with their children to keep them away from menaces lik terrorism, militancy, drug and corruption.

“There should be a friendly relation with parents. If so, they (children) can’t go astray. They must be given the lesson of honesty from their childhood to keep them away from terrorism, militancy, drug and corruption,” she said.

The premier was addressing a programme organised at Tungipara in Gopalganj to celebrate the 104th birthday anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Children Day-2024.

She said the children should be engaged in extracurricular activities like sports, painting, music, and other cultural exercises and religious education alongside their classes.

“I would like to request guardians and teachers that you should pay attention so that the children would be imbued with human values on the one hand and on the other hand they get scopes to flourish their latent talents,” she said.

Noting that education is very essential, Hasina asked the guardians and teachers not to create any undue pressure on the children in the name of education.

She said the children should learn their lessons through sports that would create scope to develop their hidden talent. “We want to go ahead making curriculum accordingly, "she added.

She said in Digital Bangladesh the children now can see the world through digital devices.

“So, they can learn not only by reading the textbooks but also by watching with their eyes. And then they would be smart citizens in Smart Bangladesh. We want it, she added.

The Women and Children Affairs Ministry arranged the programme under the management of Gopalganj district administration.

This year the theme of the day is "Bangabandhu’r Swapna Dhore, Anbo Hasi Sobar Ghore (Smiles to be brought to every house with implementation of the dream of Bangabandhu).”

State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Simeen Hussain (Rimi), Women and Children Affairs Secretary Nazma Mobarek, and child Tayeba Tasmeen (on behalf of the children) spoke at the function.

Child Piyasha Jamil presided over the function, jointly moderated by two children Abdur Rahman and Lamiatul Bari.

Dhaka Divisional Commissioner Sabirul Islam and Gopalganj Deputy Commissioner Kazi Mahbubul Alam were also on the stage.

Cabinet members, members of parliament, political leaders and high officials were present in the programme.

A documentary titled ‘Bangabandhu and Children Rights’ was screened.

The prime minister distributed prizes among the winners of quiz, painting, recitation, patriotic song and dance competition organized by Gopalganj District Administration on the occasion of 104th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Children’s Day-2024.

Besides, 104 insolvent students received Tk 5,000 as a financial donation on the occasion of the Bangabandhu’s Birthday and Children’s Day.source: unb