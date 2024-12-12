Birth anniv of Maulana Bhashani today - Dainikshiksha

The 144th anniversary of the birth of Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani will be observed across the country today.

Born at village Dhanpara in Sirajganj on this day in 1880, Bhashani was bestowed with the epithet ‘Majlum Jananeta’, the leader of the oppressed, for dedicating his life to establishing the rights of the downtrodden people.

Various political parties and socio-cultural organisations have taken elaborate programmes to mark the day. A prayer session will also be held at his graveside at Santosh in Tangail.

A lifelong voice against injustice, Bhashani led many movements against imperialism and oppression during both the British and the Pakistani rules.

A few months before his death on November 17, 1976, the 95-year-old activist led the historic Farakka Long March in May 1976 to ensure Bangladesh’s fair share of the Ganges waters.

Bhashani was the founder and president of the Pakistan Awami Muslim League, which was, later, renamed the Awami League. He quit the party, later, to found the left-leaning National Awami Party.

The historic Kagmari Conference, organised by him in 1957, sowed the seeds of fresh political hope and independence of Bangladesh.

He inspired and led the 1969 historic mass uprising that changed the course of the nation’s history.

In 1969, his slogan ‘Swadhin Bangla Zindabad’, ‘long live independent Bangla’, fired the imagination of the nation.



By boycotting the 1970 national election, Bhashani facilitated the Awami League’s sweeping electoral victory in the then East Pakistan, paving the way for Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to be its undisputed leader.

The electoral mandate given to Mujib led to the emergence of independent and sovereign Bangladesh in 1971, ending the chapter of its exploitation by West Pakistan.

He was also one of the organisers of the War of Independence of 1971.

Maulana Bhashani died in Dhaka on November 17, 1976 suffering from old age complications.

Bhashani Onusari Parishad will build a temporary monument at Central Shaheed Minar today. The organisation leaders, activists and people will place wreaths there from 8:00am to 10:00am to show respect to the late leader.

Convener of the organization, Sheikh Rafiqul Islam Bablu, in a press statement called on the political parties and organisations to observe the day.

The National Awami Party (Bhashani) will hold a discussion at Bangladesh Shishu Kalyan Parishad at 11:00am to mark the day. The party president Shapon Kumar Saha will chair the programme.

