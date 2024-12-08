bKash distributes 1.2 lakh books across country - Dainikshiksha

To enhance access to books for readers of all backgrounds, bKash has distributed 120,000 books to 393 libraries established by different individuals, organizations, or collaborative initiative across 28 districts of the country.

Like previous years, bKash collected books from readers-writers-visitors who came to the 'Amar Ekushey Book Fair' held in February this year. Alongside, more books were added to this initiative with its own fund. This year's book collection program was held with the slogan 'Medhar Bikash Thekay Ke’, said a press release on Sunday.

bKash undertakes this diverse initiative to make a wide variety of books-- stories, poems, novels, scientific, religious, self-development books-- available to readers of all ages across the country.

It is mentionable that bKash has been the patron of ‘Amar Ekushey Book Fair’ for the last seven years and has been collecting books for the past five years. Till now, as many as 267,000 books have been donated to the schools and libraries established for everyone including underprivileged children. Prothom Alo Trust became a partner of the book collection and distribution initiative by bKash last year.

This year’s book distribution initiative began with the distribution of books at Chuadanga’s Swayamvar Public Library. Later, books were donated to different libraries in Kushtia, Brahmanbaria, Chapainawabganj, Bogura, Rangpur, Jamalpur, Jashore, Faridpur, Naogaon, Sylhet, Bandarban, Pabna, Jhalakathi, Chandpur, Tangail, Munshiganj, Khagrachari, Feni, Noakhali, Cumilla, Rajbari, Mymensingh, Jhenaidah, Rajshahi, Netrokona, Barishal and Rangamati districts.