bKash payment now available at Balaka Executive Lounge - Dainikshiksha

Now, bKash users have access to the exclusive amenities of the Balaka Executive Lounge at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. Whether it's a pre-flight relaxation or a layover, passengers can conveniently pay for services using bKash payments.

In this regard, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was recently signed between InterContinental Dhaka and bKash, said a press release on Sunday.

Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash and Ashwani Nayar, General Manager of InterContinental Dhaka signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at the hotel's executive office. Senior officials from both organisations were also present.

It is to note that the Balaka Executive Lounge is the largest premium lounge at the Shahjalal International Airport, operated by InterContinental Dhaka, the news release added.

It offers a wide range of amenities, including a selection of premium food and beverages, workstations, high-speed Wi-Fi, shower facilities, wheelchair access, and dedicated luggage storage areas, providing travellers with a luxurious and comfortable environment to relax before and in-between their flights.