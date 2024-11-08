BNP rally begins at Nayapaltan - Dainikshiksha

The BNP's headquarters at Nayapaltan was filled to the brim with leaders and activists who gathered to attend its grand rally observing November 7. They started gathering at the venue from 12:30pm today.

The rally started after 3:00pm with the recitation from the Holy Quran. After the brief rally at Nayapaltan, they started to march towards Manik Mia Avenue.

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman inaugurated the rally virtually.

It will proceed through the Kakrail intersection, Kakrail Mosque, Matsya Bhaban, Institute of Engineers, Bangladsh, Shahbagh, Hotel InterContinental, Bangla Motor, Karwan Bazar, and Farmgate.

The rally will conclude at Manik Mia Avenue.

The rally is being attended by members of the National Standing Committee, senior leaders, metropolitan leaders, leaders and activists of all affiliate organisations, and supporters.

Party activists were seen taking positions at various roads and alleys along the route, chanting slogans.

The number of BNP activists at the venue continued to grow as small processions from different wards, wearing colourful caps, carrying placards and posters, and chanting slogans, gathered at the rally site.

source: the daily star