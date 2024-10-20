BNP's factional clash leaves 8 injured in Dinajpur - Dainikshiksha

BNP's factional clash leaves 8 injured in Dinajpur

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Eight people were injured in a clash between two factions of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in Birganj upazila of Dinajpur on Saturday.

Abdul Gafur, officer in charge of Birganj Police Station, confirmed the matter.

The injured are BNP Municipal Committee Vice-President Habibur Rahman Hablu, Chhatra Dal Leader Mahfuzur Rahman Babu, and Swechhasebak Dal members Sujan Ali, Babu, Ekram Ali, Salim Reza, Tanvir Chowdhury, and Akash Chowdhury.

Five of the injured have been admitted to Birganj Upazila Health Complex and Dinajpur Medical College Hospital.

The confrontation began around 4:00 pm centring on a rally of Sujalpur Union Committee No. 5 of Juba Dal, where supporters of BNP upazila committee leader Manjurul Islam Manjur clashed with those of general secretary Zakir Hossain Dhalu. In response to the attack, both groups marched through the city with sticks.

Efforts are being made to de-escalate the situation and maintain law and order, said the OC.

Following the clash, tensions remain high in the area.

Additionally, two factions of the Phulbari Upazila BNP also clashed, chanting slogans against one another.

