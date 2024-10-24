BOU working to turn rural people into skilled workforce: VC - Dainikshiksha

Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Bangladesh Open University (BOU) Prof. Dr. ABM Obaidul Islam today said that the university had been working relentlessly since the last three decades to turn the rural people into skilled workforce.

“The effectiveness and productivity in agriculture sector has been enhanced several times with the use of modern agricultural instruments…Use of tractor, combine harvester and modern irrigation system have been helping farmers effectively and as a result, production has been increased manifold,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor made the remarks while addressing a seminar jointly organized by the BOU and Bangladesh Agriculture Research Institute (BARI) on “Agri-Instrument Talent Search Exhibition Fair,” at BOU Central Conference and Training Centre.



Speaking on the occasion, Dean of the Agriculture and Rural Development School Prof Dr Abul Hastnat Mohammad Shamim said that there was no alternative of the use of developed and modern agri-instruments to meet the demands of the growing population.

Project Director of the BARI Dr Md Nurul Amin presented the key-note paper at the seminar and delivered the address of welcome.

Chaired by Director of the Institutional Quality Assurance Cell of the varsity Prof. Dr Md Sirajul Islam, the seminar was addressed, among others, by the deans, section chiefs, teachers and officers of the university.

Officials concerned from the regional and sub-regional offices of the university joined the programme virtually.source: bss