BRAC University alumna receives IAEA fellowship for masters at Oxford - Dainikshiksha

An alumna of the School of Pharmacy of BRAC University has started pursuing a Master of Science (MSc) degree in Radiobiology at the University of Oxford after being selected for the IAEA Marie Sklodowska-Curie Fellowship Programme.

Fatema Shorna graduated from BRAC University in December 2019 and enrolled for the MSc program in October 2024 following her selection for the fellowship in November 2023.

The MSc in Radiobiology is a one-year, full-time course, designed for individuals interested in a career in academic research in radiobiology or radiation oncology, or in professions that require a knowledge of radiobiology, said a press release on Sunday.

The University of Oxford is the oldest university in the English-speaking world and the world’s second oldest surviving university.

It has an alumni network of over 250,000 individuals, including more than 120 Olympic medalists, 26 Nobel Prize winners, seven poets laureate, and over 30 modern world leaders (Bill Clinton, Aung San Suu Kyi, Indira Gandhi and 26 UK prime ministers, among them).

The Marie Sklodowska-Curie Fellowship Programme aims to help increase the number of women in the nuclear field, supporting an inclusive workforce of both men and women who contribute to and drive global scientific and technological innovation.

Selected students receive a scholarship for master’s programs in nuclear-related studies at accredited universities. They are also provided with an opportunity to pursue an internship facilitated by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Scholarships are awarded annually and include tuition and living expenses. In the selection of students, consideration is given to field of study and geographic and linguistic diversity, as well as other factors.

The fellowship also provides unique opportunities, such as Shorna being provided all funds to attend an International Women’s Day event at the IAEA Headquarters in Vienna in March 2024.

Reflecting on her achievement, Shorna expressed gratitude for the support she received at BRAC University.

Her success underscores BRAC University’s mission to empower women, foster excellence, and create global leaders. It also serves as an inspiration for aspiring students seeking to pursue their dreams and excel globally.