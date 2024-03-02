BRAC University opens its new campus in Merul Badda - Dainikshiksha

BRAC University unveiled its new campus through a “Meet and Greet with Media” event with the theme “The call of the future in the call of green”.

The event was held on the university’s new green campus located in Merul Badda which features environmental sustainability on Thursday.

Highlighting the university's commitment to academic excellence, cultural enrichment, and environmental conservation, various aspects of BRAC University's dedication to environmental sustainability were showcased during the event. The university also shared its aspiration to lead in providing a comprehensive educational experience by engaging in environmentally friendly initiatives, showcasing local performances, and fostering discussions on pertinent issues.

In this “Meet and Greet with Media” event, Tamara Hasan Abed, Chairperson, Board of Trustees, BRAC University, along with other members of the Board of Trustees, Professor Syed Mahfuzul Aziz, Acting Vice-Chancellor, deans of schools, department chairpersons, and journalists from various media outlets were present.

Covering 7 acres of land in Merul Badda, this expansive BRAC University campus is the first environmentally friendly and sustainable advanced city campus in Bangladesh. Inspired by the ecosystem of the Sundarbans, the campus has been constructed to offer a blend of nature and architecture. The design, construction, and environmental aspects of this building involve experts from various countries, including Singapore, China, and Germany, contributing to its various unique features.

The building utilizes modern technologies such as cross-ventilation and hybrid thermal management systems, allowing light and air to enter from all sides. The use of Aerodynamic Fins ensures the optimal flow of air within the building.

The greenery, resembling a green carpet on the building's facade, provides oxygen, and the hybrid cooling system brings fresh air into the classrooms. As a result, even if students sit for long hours in class, fatigue will be minimized. These features contribute to reduced dependency on air conditioning, leading to the building's 40% energy self-sufficiency.

Numerous rain chains have been installed to allow rainwater to reach trees and vegetation within the building and use the excess to replenish water bodies on the ground floor. The building also houses an advanced sewage treatment plant for waste management.

On the roof, there are solar panels generating 1.5 megawatts of electricity, providing 25% of the energy required for the building. The majority of the space in this modern and aesthetic building has been kept open for the students. In these open spaces, they can engage in mutual interactions and participate in various extracurricular activities. The campus is designed with universal accessibility so that students with special needs can easily access the campus and move around all areas comfortably.

Tamara Hasan Abed, Chairperson, Board of Trustees, BRAC University, shared the inspiring story behind the construction of the university's new eco-friendly campus and the educational philosophy of Sir Fazle Hasan Abed. She said, "Sir Fazle's vision was to establish a university where learning and pedagogy would flourish while coexisting with nature. The new campus is designed to combine nature and modern architecture to inspire future generations to think differently about life. While urbanization is an inevitable consequence of development, we must discover innovative solutions to safeguard nature. This new campus will serve as a benchmark for students and professionals in urban planning and environmental conservation."

BRAC University's new campus is envisioned to serve as a laboratory for knowledge and science, as expressed by Professor Syed Mahfuzul Aziz, Acting Vice-Chancellor, BRAC University. He states, "Essentially, we want to establish this new campus of BRAC University as a hub for knowledge and science. Our aspiration is to make this university a flagship institution in Bangladesh through ethical research and the provision of high-quality education. We are working towards that goal."

At the conclusion of the event, the closing remarks were delivered by Salahdin Imam, a member of BRAC University's Board of Trustees and the Chair of the Campus Development Committee. The event was hosted by Khairul Basher, the Director of the Office of Communications, BRAC University.

Following the program, invited journalists were given a tour of BRAC University's new campus by Ariful Islam, Chief Financial Officer of BRAC University, Sajedul Karim Chowdhury, Director of Operations of BRAC University, and Shafiqul Islam, Architect of the BRAC University campus project.source: unb