Broadband connections likely to be restored completely soon: ISPAB - Dainikshiksha

Broadband connections are expected to be restored completely soon as the Internet Service Providers Association of Bangladesh (ISPAB) has already been able to restore over 40 percent of connections across the country.

"Most of the lines will be connected by today. Though the corporate sector is getting priority, the ISPAB is working tirelessly to restore all connections soon," ISPAB president Md Emdadul Hoque told BSS.

Broadband internet connections started restoring in selected areas on a limited scale on Monday after 5 days of complete countrywide blackout amid the violence over quota reform protest.

Protesters set fire to the office of the Department of Disaster Management in the capital's Mohakhali and the blaze damaged the cables of some data centres housed in an adjacent building.

Emdadul Haque said the centres lost at least 30 percent of their total bandwidth because of the damaged cables.source: bss