BRUR should be taken forward stopping negative propaganda: VC - Dainikshiksha

Vice-chancellor (VC) of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR) Dr Md Showkat Ali today said students should stop negative propaganda if they want to take the university forward in a positive way.

"If there is any kind of problem or suggestion, it should not be raised on social media, but should be presented in the right place," the VC said.





He forwarded the suggestion to everyone, including students, in a seminar titled 'Positive Relationship in Education and Our Campus Ideas' organised by the Institutional Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) at the varsity's cafeteria on the campus, said a press release.



Students of the Faculties of Life and Earth Science and Business Studies participated in the seminar that was arranged in continuation of discussions with students of different faculties of the university.



The Vice-chancellor said that initiatives are being taken to resolve the three-month session jam of the students.

"Apart from this, shortage of teachers, insufficiency of classrooms, deficiency of necessary labs and seminars will be resolved," he said.



He said that the campus should be kept clean to conduct educational programs in a beautiful and safe environment and sought everyone's cooperation to turn the university into a clean green campus.

With IQAC Director Professor Dr. Md. Tazul Islam in the chair, Director of the Office of the Student Affairs Dr. Md. Ileas Pramanik, Dean of the Faculty of Faculties of Life and Earth Science Dr. Md Emdadul Haque and Dean of the Faculty of Business Studies Professor Md. Ferdous Rahman addressed the event.

IQAC Additional Director Dr. Md. Abdul Latif conducted the seminar.