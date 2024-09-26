BRUR VC calls for protecting freedom gained thru' students' movement - Dainikshiksha

Vice-chancellor of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR) Professor Dr Md Shawkat Ali yesterday called upon everyone to protect the freedom gained through the anti-discrimination students' movement.

"Every citizen must be aware that the freedom that has come through the student-mass upsurge should not be lost," he told the students while visiting different residential halls of the university on the campus.



He said all kinds of facilities will be ensured for the students in the residential halls.



"The university administration will do everything to maintain a congenial academic atmosphere in all residential halls," he said, and suggested the

students extend their cooperation towards the direction.



The Vice-chancellor said that everything needed for the residential halls has already been identified.



Reading room, newspaper room, TV room, photostat machine, laundry, salon and eatery will be provided for the students in the residential halls.



He said the probe committee formed in the incident of killing of student Abu Sayeed has already started working.

"Appropriate action will be taken after receiving the investigation report within seven working days," he said.The Vice-chancellor said a views-exchange meeting will be organized with the students to know their position regarding the student politics in the campusand necessary action will be taken based on their opinion.Rangpur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Majid Ali, Proctor of the University Professor Dr Md Ferdous Rahman, Provosts and Assistant Provosts ofdifferent residential halls and officials concerned accompanied the Vice- chancellor.source: bss