BSMMU gets new VC - Dainikshiksha

Prof. Dr M Shahinul Alam has been appointed as the new vice-chancellor (VC) of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry issued a gazette notification in this regard on Wednesday.

Noted hepatologist and Pro Vice Chancellor (Academic) of the university Dr Shahinul, also a professor of the Department of Hepatology, will act as temporary VC till further notice, according to a BSMMU release today.

The post of the vice chancellor of the BSMMU remained vacant after its former VC Prof Dr M Sayedur Rahman was appointed as special assistant to the health and family welfare ministry in the status of state minister on November 10.

As an eminent scientist, Prof. Shahinul Alam has 160 publications. He had presented his research papers at fifteen international conference including UK, Singapore, India, Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Turkey and Hong Kong.

Source: BSS