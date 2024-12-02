BSMMU new proctor Sheikh Farhad - Dainikshiksha

Assistant professor of orthopaedic surgery department at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Sheikh Farhad has been appointed as the new proctor of the university.

This information was disclosed in an office order, signed by BSMMU registrar professor Md Nazrul Islam, on Saturday, said a press release on Sunday.

BSMMU’s pro-vice-chancellor (academic) and liver disease specialist professor Md Shahinul Alam handed over the appointment letter to Sheikh Farhad on Saturday. Additional registrar of BSMMU Md Delwar Hossain and other doctors were present.

Sheikh Farhad passed his MBBS from Sir Salimullah Medical College in 2000. He obtained his MS (orthopaedic surgery) under Dhaka University in 2010 and his FACS degree from the United States in 2022. He is the chairman of the sports medical committee of Bangladesh Football Federation. His wife Anjuman Ara, obstetrics and gynaecology specialist, is an assistant professor at the same university.

source: NEW AGE