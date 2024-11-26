BUET probe team blames university authorities, BRTC, PBS - Dainikshiksha

The BUET team, formed to investigate the deaths of three Islamic University of Technology (IUT) students from electrocution, has blamed the university authorities, BRTC, and Palli Bidyut Samity (PBS) for the incident.

The victims along with 400 others were travelling to Matir Maya Resort for a picnic when the incident occurred in Udaykhali area of Sreepur upazila in Gazipur on Saturday.

Visiting the spot of occurrence, Professor Ziaur Rahman Khan of BUET said the narrow road leading to Matir Maya Resort has been increased in height by three feet after the latest renovation, while the power transmission line, established some 20 years ago, has not been adjusted.

"I also noticed power transmission lines loosened up at a few places, and that is also a concern. I do not know why students were being carried on a double-decker bus on such a narrow road amid such risky electric wiring," he added.

The BUET team will submit a detailed report to the authorities concerned upon probe completion, he said.

IUT and PBS probe committee members also visited the spot yesterday. The IUT team was led by Professor Rakib Hasan, while Akmal Hossain, general manager of Mymensingh PBS-2, led the their team.

